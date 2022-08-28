PTA Launches Travel Advisory SMS Service in Wake of Floods

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on Sunday that it has started a travel advisory SMS service for mobile subscribers in collaboration with National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP).

According to details, the purpose of the advisory is to exercise caution while traveling on highways and motorways to flood-affected areas.

Press Release: PTA in collaboration with @NHMPofficial has started travel advisory #SMS service for mobile subscribers to exercise caution while travelling on highways and motorways to #flood affected areas. — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) August 28, 2022

Moreover, it will create awareness among the public to avoid unnecessary travel in such areas where flood warnings have been issued.

Deaths from widespread flooding in the country have passed 1,000 since mid-June, according to officials. According to figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), nearly 120 people have lost their lives in flood-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Since June 14, almost 150 bridges have been wiped out due to floods while roads with a length of 3,451 km have been either partially damaged or destroyed.