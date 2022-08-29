FBR Tightens Procedure to Check Misuse of Afghan Transit Cargo

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has tightened the procedure to check misuse of Afghan Transit Cargo during the transfer of cargo from one container to another including the transfer of non-containerized reverse transit cargo into open trucks at land border stations located between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In this regard, the FBR issued a notification on Monday to amend the Customs Rules, 2001.

As per revised rules, the cross-stuffing shall take place under Customs supervision from one container to another container of the same size i.e., 20 feet into 20 feet and 40 feet into 40 feet. Cross-stuffing may also be allowed into boxed vehicles approved for transportation of cargo under Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR).

The FBR has said that the process of “cross stuffing” means the transfer of goods from one container to another container or any other mode of transportation which is approved for TIR operations, on the premises of the port or at an off-dock terminal under customs supervision and shall also include the transfer of non-containerized reverse transit cargo into open trucks of approved transport operators at land border stations.

The revised rules say that the cross-stuffing of containerized cargo under Afghan transit trade shall be allowed both inside the seaport terminal where cargo arrived as well as at any approved off-dock terminals (ODT) at separately demarcated areas. At the time of filing of Goods Declaration (GD), the Customs Computerized System (CCS) shall provide the option for cross stuffing.

The logistic companies, bonded carriers, clearing agents and ODTs owning a minimum of 25 containers, compliant with Container Safety Convention 1972, fitted with CSC plate, and bearing maximum weight carrying capacity and year of manufacture can register with customs for provision of empty containers for cross-stuffing of transit cargo, the rules state.

The rules further say that in case the trader or his representatives selects the option of cross stuffing at the seaport terminal, he will also provide information about old container number(s), new or empty container number(s), name of the bonded carrier and the registration number of the vehicle.

The CCS shall generate three messages simultaneously for the specific GD along with all the information provided by the trader.