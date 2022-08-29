Govt May Consider Importing Vegetables from India Due to Floods: Miftah

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Monday said that government could consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India to facilitate the people in the wake of destruction of standing crops in the country due to recent floods.

Prices of different vegetables have skyrocketed in Islamabad and other parts of the country due to short supply in the markets.

Pakistan had announced the suspension of its trade ties with India in August 2019. The decision was made after India revoked article 370 of its constitution which allowed special status to the territory of occupied Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention here that the monsoon floods have completely or partially damaged millions of acres of agricultural lands, leading the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to predict that agricultural output would see a negative trend during the current fiscal year.