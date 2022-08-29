Fiscal, Monetary Policy Coordination Imperative for Sustainable Growth: Miftah

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Monday said that fiscal and monetary policy coordination is imperative for sustainable and effective economic growth.
The finance minister held a meeting with the newly appointed governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad at Finance Division.
The minister welcomed the governor and shared about fiscal measures being undertaken for the economic revival of the economy of Pakistan.
SBP governor expressed a keen willingness for taking feasible monetary policy actions in line with the objectives of fiscal policy for putting the economy on the path of long-term economic development.
Further, the governor assured the minister of his full support.