Fiscal, Monetary Policy Coordination Imperative for Sustainable Growth: Miftah

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Monday said that fiscal and monetary policy coordination is imperative for sustainable and effective economic growth.

The finance minister held a meeting with the newly appointed governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad at Finance Division.

ALSO READ Pakistan Suffers $10 Billion Hit Due to Ongoing Floods

The minister welcomed the governor and shared about fiscal measures being undertaken for the economic revival of the economy of Pakistan.

SBP governor expressed a keen willingness for taking feasible monetary policy actions in line with the objectives of fiscal policy for putting the economy on the path of long-term economic development.

Further, the governor assured the minister of his full support.