How to Watch and Download Movies For Free in 2022

After a week full of hectic work routines, everyone likes to have a refreshing weekend. One of the many ways to chill in your free time is by watching movies. But finding some good sites to download/watch movies for free is a challenging task.

Even if you successfully find a website where you can get your favorite movies for free, the next big concern is if the site is secure or not. It is common for malware or hackers to hide behind such services where they offer free movies, and in return, steal your data.

So, what can you do to counter that? And how can you securely download movies? In this article, you will find a list of the best sites to download/watch free movies without any worries.

Note: Aside from Netflix which does not offer a free trial anymore, the rest of these sites let you download or watch movies for free.

List of Top Sites to Download Movies For Free

Name Link Description Savefrom https://en.savefrom.net/51/ Savefrom does not feature movies on its platform, but it helps you download HD films from YouTube, Dailymotion, Vimeo, Vk, and much more. YouTube https://www.youtube.com/ Features movies from Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, and Lollywood. Dailymotion https://www.dailymotion.com/pk Movies from Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, and Lollywood. Netflix https://www.netflix.com/ Contain films and TV series from Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, and Lollywood. Netflix also releases its originals often. Yify https://yts.mx/ The best platform to find Hollywood movies after 3-4 months of release. Amazon Prime Video https://www.primevideo.com/ Features top Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, and English movies. The Internet Archive https://archive.org/details/feature_films Features Hollywood movies from 1924 to the latest. It also has Turkish movies on the platform. Open Culture https://www.openculture.com/freemoviesonline Features classic movies including French, Spanish, and much more. Kanopy https://www.kanopy.com/ Features Hollywood movies from all genres, including; action, adventure, thriller, horror, anime, drama, documentaries, and sci-fi. Vimeo https://vimeo.com/ Hollywood videos, Online TV shows from different genres including action, adventure, horror, anime, drama, family, and sci-fi. 123Movies https://ww1.123moviesfree.net/ Features movies from all around the world. Genres include romance, history, biography, crime animation, and much more. Yesmovies https://yesmovies.ag/ Lets you watch or download HD movies, including Korean and Hollywood. Le Cinema Club https://www.lecinemaclub.com/ Find favorite movies of top filmmakers. MydownloadTube https://mydownloadtube.net/ Download torrents in all genres: action, adventure, horror, anime, drama, family, and sci-fi. Korean Film Archive https://www.youtube.com/user/KoreanFilm More than 250 Korean movies are free to download. MoviesFoundOnline https://moviesfoundonline.com/ Platform to get high-quality movies, documentaries, and anime. NoBudge http://nobudge.com/ Short films in drama, crime, comedy, experimental, and documentary. Watch TCM https://www.tcm.com/ Stream top-ranked classic Hollywood movies. Movie Night http://movienight.nu/ Find your favorite movies and watch them easily. Iflix https://www.iflix.com/en Watch Korean, Japanese, Chinese, and English Movies for free. Vudu https://www.vudu.com/content/movies/movieslist Allows to rent, buy, and watch free movies & TV shows from all genres. Los Movies https://losmovies.ru/ Huge library of high-quality movies. It uploads movies as soon as they are released. 1337x Movies https://1337x.to/cat/Movies/1/ Find any Hollywood, Bollywood, and Lollywood movies and TV series. Retrovision Classic Movies http://ww1.retrovision.TV/ Classic movies from all genres including action, comedy, crime, adventure, horror, romance, and thriller. TFPDL TFPDL.com All types of video content, from movies to TV series and video games. Yidio https://www.yidio.com/ Aess to a huge library of different streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon. AZMovies https://azms.to/ Find out full HD free movies without even signing up. Solar Movie https://solarmovie.pe/ Watch and download free movies with zero ads. Enjoy streaming without registering yourself. Tubi TV https://tubitv.com/ Enjoy high-quality free movies on any device like TV, phone, tablet, or PC. FzMovies fzmovies.net Get Hollywood and Bollywood in one place. Free movies in BluRay, WEB-DL, BDRip, and WEBRip format. Pirate Bay https://thepiratebay.org/ Latest movies from Hollywood, Bollywood, Lollywood, Tollywood, and Pollywood.

SaveFrom

SaveFrom is a handy platform as it helps you download videos including Full HD movies from streaming services that do not allow direct downloads. It shows you all the websites it supports, for instance, YouTube, Dailymotion, Vimeo, VK, Facebook, and Reddit.

All you need to do is copy the link of the movie you want to download, paste it into the bar with green borders, and click on the download button next to it. Your video will appear below with another download button along with different quality options.

Once you choose the quality and the format, click on the download button. Not just in MP4 format, but SaveFrom allows you to download the video’s audio as well. So, for example, if you are not interested in the video of any podcast and just want to listen to it while driving, select the MP3 option, and you are good to go.

YouTube

Almost everyone is familiar with Youtube. For those unaware, you can find your favorite movies and videos on this platform. Here you will find a step-by-step guide to finding and downloading movies from YouTube.

YouTube is a streaming platform that comes from Google. It allows you to post videos and make money from them. Therefore it has a strict copyright policy.

The illicit distribution of movies without the consent or authorization of the content producers is piracy so unless the owner of the movie posts it on youtube, it is very rare to find it on the platform.

Go to YouTube.com and search for your favorite movie.

Or search “2022 Latest Movies”.

Click on the movie you want.

Now you can watch it on YouTube or copy the URL and paste it into Savefrom.

Follow the instructions above to download it for free.

DailyMotion

DailyMotion is a streaming platform like YouTube. On this website, you can find movies from Bollywood, Tollywood, and Lollywood. Punjabi films are also easy to find on DailyMotion. All you need to do is search the movie name and if you are lucky, your required film will be there.

On the home page, if you scroll to the Trending Video section, you will find all the videos, including films and TV shows being watched on DailyMotion.

When you find the movie you want to download, copy the video link, paste it into Savefrom and simply download it in high definition.

Netflix

Netflix is an American streaming service with headquarters in Los Gatos, California. It was launched back in 1997 and has experienced tremendous growth in recent years. It is now among the largest OTT platforms in the globe.

After providing a free month of Netflix access for a very long time, it no longer offers a free trial. The corporation now charges customers under a subscription plan. Netflix offers a vast library of films, TV shows, web series, and other media for online viewing.

According to official stats, Netflix currently has more than 220 million subscribers worldwide with 73 million from the United States. You may also download free web series, documentaries, and Hollywood and Bollywood movies from the Netflix platform.

Netflix subscription packages start from Rs. 250 per month. The premium package that allows you to watch your favorite movies in 4K costs Rs. 1100. You can create multiple profiles with one subscription. So by partnering up with your friends and family, you can share the cost.

However, the company is about to launch a free tier soon with ads.

Yify

Yify is a torrent website that allows you to download high-quality Hollywood movies. Not just Hollywood, but some of the top Bollywood movies can also be found here. It is the best website as it brings movies in BluRay quality after 3 to 4 months of release.

It used to work as Yify.com, but now it is operational with a new domain named YTS.AG. The founder of this website is Yiftach Swery, and this is where the term “YIFY” comes from.

Yify is easy and fast to use compared to other torrent websites. One of its notable traits is that the lowest quality it offers is 720p. This has led to significant growth of users over time, and it has a vast selection of high-quality content.

How to Download Movies on YIFY?

There are a few ways you can use to browse movies on Yify. Follow the steps below to quickly access the movie you are looking for:

Open Yify movies by going to Yts.mx and here you will find several options to choose from including the latest popular movies. You can also find movies that were released recently.

If you find your movie on the home page, you can simply download it from there, but you can also use the search tab if it is not present on this screen.

Just click on the format and the quality you want. For instance, Punjab Nahi Jaungi is available in 720p WEB and 1080p WEB. This will download a torrent file into your system and you can add this to torrent downloaders like uTorrent or BitTorrent to start your download.

uTorrent is an application that downloads torrent files. So to download movies from torrent websites like Yify, you need to have uTorrent on your computer. It is available on its official site for free.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is one of the top streaming websites to watch and download movies from. Prime Video is a US-based service, and it is offered by the multinational e-commerce firm Amazon.

A large selection of TV series, movies, and documentaries are available on Amazon Prime Video. You can download films, web series, standup shows, or documentaries from this platform.

Amazon Prime Video is not as old as its competitor Netflix, but it has observed a massive increase in global reach. According to statistics, it has 175 million subscribers around the world.

Movies like KGF Chapter 1 & 2, Pushpa: The Rise, Heropanti 2, and the most famous Godfather Trilogy are available on Prime Video. Amazon produces many Hindi movies so you will find numerous Bollywood movies compared to any other platform.

Unlike Netflix, Amazon Prime Video provides a one-month free trial to its subscribers, and after that, it starts charging $5.99 per month.



The Internet Archive

The Internet Archive is one of the most famous websites for watching and downloading movies which offers millions of free songs, books, movies, and other media. It is a digital library with nearly 362 billion online pages that have been stored for ages.

On the home page, you will get the option to search for movies, or you can click on the video option at the top. From options like animation and cartoons, arts and music, computers and technology, cultural and academic films, select the one you want to explore.

It features Hollywood movies from 1924, which include silent movies by famous Charlie Chaplin and much more. It also has Turkish movies on the platform.

The animation & cartoons category has Tom & Jerry, Pink Panther, Popeye for President, Bugs Bunny, and many more.

Open Culture

Another excellent website for free movie downloads is Open Culture. The website’s platform hosts thousands of films and TV series. The platform’s main feature is that it provides a vast selection of audiobooks and textbooks in numerous languages in addition to movies and TV shows. This website is secure and has no privacy issues either.

Another feature that distinguishes this website from others is the ability to quickly and simply download the newest Hollywood films, TV series, audio, and textbooks for free.

The platform was established in 2006, and it has grown reasonably well in sixteen years. The site contains 1100+ free movies including a unique selection of Oscar-winning films and Charlie Chaplin films, which are available for download or free viewing online.

Kanopy

Kanopy is a streaming service where you will find thousands of high-quality movies. Find inspiring, enlightening, and entertaining movies, documentaries, international films, classic films, independent films, and instructive videos. It collaborates with universities and public libraries to deliver an ad-free experience that you can use on your TV, mobile device, and tablets.

The user interface is quite tidy and easy to understand. The website also provides a straightforward framework for viewing and uploading videos from various websites run by third-party content providers. If you wish to download movies from Kanopy, you can use a browser extension or a third-party download tool on your computer. You must register on this website to use it and it’s completely free.

Vimeo

Similar to YouTube, Vimeo was founded in 2004 and also hosts videos. A group of filmmakers who wanted to share videos with friends founded Vimeo. The creators of this website soon introduced a function allowing users to upload and share their films after discovering how popular it was with users.

Currently, Vimeo has over 80 million users worldwide who share films. On this website, there are a lot of full-length movies and short videos for users to watch. Additionally, Vimeo has a section of on-demand videos where you must pay to watch movies and TV series. You can download content from this website both officially and with the aid of third-party programs like Savefrom.

123Movies

123Movies is a very famous platform where you may find a tonne of fantastic films. Users who desire to stream and download movies for free will find this movie platform an excellent service. The genres of these films and television shows include drama, comedy, crime, romance, horror, and many more.

A simple and easy user interface helps you browse movies on the platform. At the top of the site, there is an option for Top IMDb films, where you will find movies and TV series ranked high. Also, you can browse films country-wise.

123Movies is an excellent option if you want to watch a movie that is just being featured in cinemas. For instance, Thor: Love and Thunder can also be found here, which is hard to find elsewhere. The movie may be low quality, but if you cannot wait a couple of months for a higher quality version, then this is the best platform for you.

Yesmovies

YesMovies’ website is similar to 123Movies, where you will find the latest movies like Thor and The Black Phone. Yesmovies is an easy and user-friendly platform to watch movies and download them using third-party tools. The best feature here is that this movie download service gives its users the most recent selection of films and TV shows.

Furthermore, this movie platform boasts one of the largest collections of exclusive content. This platform allows customers to stream online content on any device and download free movies. YesMovies offers the most well-ranked films and TV shows.

Le Cinema Club

Le Cinema Club is a handy site if you want to download movies from top filmmakers. It is a popular indie movie streaming service. The goal of this website is to support emerging artists and promote unique works that are underappreciated.

This website is known for introducing one movie every week. Most of the content available on the site consists of short movies. This is one of the top free movie download websites for fans of French cinema.

Le Cinema Club has organized the content available on its site into different categories. In the Journal, you will see at least five movies shared by several great filmmakers and movie lovers worldwide.

Five best-loved movies of famous American actors like Robert Pattinson, filmmaker Sean Price Williams, and Robert Eggers can also be found on this platform.

MyDownloadTube

The website MyDownloadTube is free and legitimate. It does not feature movies on its platform, therefore, it is not liable for any copyright issues. It has an external server, so you must click on them to download the movies directly or through uTorrent.

Head to the website and select the movie you wish to download from its gallery or type its title into the search bar.

You will be taken to a new page after choosing the movie. Three to four buttons will appear before you scroll down the page (Watch buttons, Watch the Trailer, Torrents, and Download).

Select the torrent button rather than the download button. You will then be prompted to select the format you want to download the file.

Your torrent link will start downloading the moment you select the format. You need to tap on the link and your movie will begin downloading in a torrent.

Load the torrent in your torrent app and it will start downloading.

Korean Film Archive

In recent times, Korean movies have seen a tremendous increase in their fan base. If you are one of them and wondering where to find a library of Korean Films, then look no further.

A massive list of vintage Korean films from the 1930s is available on this official YouTube channel. Some well-known free movies include The Drawing of a Small Ball, The Day a Pig Falls into the Well, The Aimless Bullet, and The Sopyonje. Most of these movies feature English subtitles.

To download these movies, follow the instructions explained earlier for YouTube videos. Once you find your movie, copy the link to the video and paste the URL on Savefrom. After that, you can download the movie and get subtitles from other platforms.

MoviesFoundOnline

MoviesFoundOnline is one of the best platforms to watch movies online. It contains all kinds of movies, indie movies, TV shows, standup comedy videos, short films, documentaries, and animations. It is recognized as a reputable source for free new movies. Follow the instructions given below to download movies from MoviesFoundOnline.

You can browse movies of different genres here. Hover over to the movie tab and select an option from the drop-down list.

You will be taken to a new page containing the online video player as soon as you choose the movie.

One of the two ways to grab the link is by simply copying the URL from the top of the browser and pasting it into Savefrom. If this method does not work, then use the second method.

As your video starts to play. Right-click on the video and select Copy Video URL. After that, simply put it in Savefrom.

NoBudge

NoBudge has a simple design to download movies. Kentucker Audley, an actor, and independent filmmaker helped create NoBudge. Independent short and feature films are available on this site.

The films you find on NoBudge are not those you find in cinemas. Critics are not reviewing these movies, so you are on your own when it comes to picking a good movie. To download movies from the NoBudge, you are required to have an Internet Download Manager (IDM). Once you have IDM, it will give you an option to download the film above the video player.

NoBudge also accepts short film submissions. But to submit your film, you have to get a paid subscription.

Movie Night

The fact that MovieNight is a website with a user-friendly interface and a huge library of material is one of its most attractive features. You can download the latest movies free of cost from this website and from any genre including drama, action, comedy, sci-fi, Thriller, and adventure.

When you visit the website, the homepage displays the most popular and recent films so you can make an informed decision. In addition, the upper right corner allows you to make a specific movie search.

The fact that the movies are hosted on third-party servers and the website includes a lot of adverts is one of the flaws contributing to its relatively low score.

IFlix

IFlix is another top-rated streaming service that offers both free and paid content. It is a Malaysian-based firm available in multiple countries, including Pakistan, Indonesia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and others.

It contains movies and TV series of all kinds, from Korean to English and comedy to action; it has a vast library. Its free movies list offers a lot of hits, but if you want to enjoy some exclusive content, then with a few easy steps, you can upgrade your subscription.

If you are new to the platform, iFlix has a straightforward and easy-to-use interface. It also assists you in selecting the right movie. It has a very interesting Red, Green, and Yellow label for the movies based on the user’s rating.

Vudu

Vudu is an American streaming service and video store which was part of the DVD purchase and rental program of Walmart. In 2020, Fandango Media, a joint venture of Warner Bros. Discover and NBCUniversal, bought it from Walmart.

It offers a list of movies and TV shows you can watch for free. After registering yourself on the platform, you will be given two options; you can either watch your favorite movies for free with ads or purchase them.

Vudu.com also has mobile applications for all the major operating systems, including Apple App Store, Android Play Store, and Windows store. On the app, you can enjoy the same user experience. The interface of Vudu.com is very easy to navigate. When you open the site, you will see recently released movies.

The home page lists the top 200 movies and TV shows. Vudu.com often offers deals to its customers, where they can purchase their favorite movies and TV series on sale. Top of the page, there is a Free option, and when you click on it, you will find all the free video content available on the site.

Los Movies

Los Movies is a brilliant option for watching free movies. First, it will allow you to search for the movie you want to watch, or you can click on movies in the upper right corner.

It has sorted out all the content based on popular genres, including action, comedy, drama, crime, adventure, drama, horror, romance, thriller, and science fiction.

You can also browse according to the year of release; it has video content from the 1900s. Los Movies lets you search for your favorite movies on the platform and enjoy watching them in HD.

1337x Movies

1337x Movies is also a torrent site just like a YIFY. But on this site, you do not have to wait for 3 months to get any movie. Most of the time when a movie gets released, it also becomes available on the platform. The result of the video content could be low if you find it here just after the release.

Some movies do get uploaded in good quality after a few weeks. On 1337x Movies, you may come across any film ever produced. It basically relies on peer to peer network. It has all kinds of movies, TV shows, documentaries, video games, software, and many other things.

After browsing or manually searching for the movie of your choice, you can locate a download link with a magnet symbol. uTorrent opens when you click on the link. Simply select “okay” from the dialogue box’s options.

Retrovision Classic Movies

Retrovision Classic Movies is a great platform to watch movies from the 1900s. Old lassi movies from all kinds of genres will make your day. Retrovision Classic Movies allows you to download or watch movies on the site.

You will find a massive list of movies from action, comedy, crime, adventure, horror, and romance to thrillers. On this website, you can watch old movies that are in the public domain. The user interface of this website is simple and welcoming. On the front page of the site, there is a list of recently added movies.

TFPDL.com

TFPDL is a hub for high-quality movies and TV series. It curates top video content from all around the world. It does not only offer movies but also Video games and software as well.

As it contains HD quality videos, ensure you have enough data available if you decide to download something from the site. Not just the video equality but the audio of all the movies on TFPDL is also incredible.

On top of the site, it gives you options to browse in different. For the latest content, click on the latest movies or the latest TV series. You will be taken to the list of recently added stuff.

Since it does not host moves and TV series on its server, you will be given an eternal link to download them. When you explore the site, you may get redirected to different unwanted sites. There is nothing to worry about; to offer you free services, TFPDL uses advertisements to make money. So, if any pop-up comes before you, simply lose it and enjoy downloading.

Yidio

Your Internet Video, commonly known as Yidio, is a platform where you find all the famous movies, TV, and web series. If you have never heard of it, do not miss this chance to explore it. Once you use this service, you will not look back. It also has a mobile application for Android and IOS.

Yidio brings all the streaming services to one place. With Yidio, you can find any TV show or movie from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and hundreds of other sources in one location. Its library has almost 1 million movies and TV series from different streams.

It also allows you to save any video content to watch later. You must complete the sign-in requirements to stream the shows afterward. Then, you may add television shows and films to your watchlist.

AZMovies

Another excellent option to download free movies is AZMovies. This is the best website to download free movies as it has a sizable library of well-known films in high HD, making it the ideal destination for those who don’t want to see movies in a theatre.

As it provides download links to hundreds of free HD movies, you may get annoyed by pop-up advertisements that force unwanted redirects to other websites. The Video and audio quality of the content are fantastic on the AZMovies. Also, you do not need to register yourself to enjoy watching movies.

Solar Movie

The solar movie is online streaming with a vast amount of films and TV series. When you open it, it may show you a search bar where you can type the movie you want to watch. But if you do not have anything in mind, click on the View Full Site button under it, and it will take you to the home page.

At first, you will see recently added movies. Since it tries to upload films as soon as they get released, you will find them here but with low-quality result.

On this website, you may watch the newest movies. With this tool, you may also download films in a range of genres. Additionally, you may download your favorite series and view it on a computer or mobile device. The best feature of this site is that if you can’t find a movie anywhere else, you can request them to add that movie to the site library.

Tubi TV

Tubi TV is an excellent website to watch and download movies for free of cost. It also offers a paid membership, so if you want to avoid advertisements, you can always sign up with a few easy steps.

It offers thousands of free-to-watch movies and TV series. The video and audio quality is nothing less than any other service. Its interface is easy to navigate, and it is also a legal site, so you do not have to worry about your security.

It supports streaming on any device, including Android, Chromecast, iOS, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Sony Smart TVs, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Xfinity X1, Xbox, PlayStation, and the web.

FzMovies.net

Fzmovies is another famous site to download free movies. It contains almost every Hollywood and Bollywood movie released since 2000. For easy browsing, the website categorizes all the films it has on its platform by year, well-known actors, film directors, and the most commonly used alphabetical order.

With the help of its straightforward interface, it allows you to find a movie according to the IMDP ratings, by most downloaded, recently added, and most genre-wise.

With this website, you may also get movie subtitles. Fzmovies provides its films in various formats, including BluRay, WEB-DL, BDRip, WEBRip, and others. If you like, you can copy its download links and paste them on an outside downloader.

Pirate Bay

Pirate Bay is another very useful and easy-to-use website that features all kinds of content, whether it is movies, TV series, games, or more. On Pirate Bay, you will also find Pakistani movies and the latest Hollywood and Bollywood content. But as the name suggests, the movies and other digital content featured on the website are all pirated.

Pirate Bay is a torrent-based site and most of the torrent sites include pirated content. On such websites, you will also find cracked versions of expensive software like Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Avast Antivirus, and many others.

Pirate Bay allows the contributors to upload such content on their website, and due to the piracy issue, multiple domains of the pirate bay have been blocked. Currently, it is running its operations through thepiratebay.org/.

To download your favorite movies, you need to follow the given guidelines.

Step by Step Guide:

Open the Pirate Bay website, search for the movie you are looking for, or select Browse Torrents, Recent Torrents, or Top 100. It is recommended that you search the film for a fast process.

Once you hit Enter, all the torrents relevant to the search will appear in front of you. It is advised that you download the file that has more seeds that are labeled under SE.

After that, you can directly load your torrent through a magnet link or download it to your system and add it to your downloader manually.

This concludes our list of some of the best websites to download movies for free. It is advised that you use a VPN while exploring these sites to avoid any privacy and security issues.