Pakistan’s Casualties Rise to 2,600 Due to Devastating Monsoon Floods

The death toll from this year’s monsoon rainfalls induced floods across the country has passed the grim milestone of 1,000, official data from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has revealed.

According to NDMA’s Daily Monsoon Situation Report for 28 August, 28 people lost their lives during the last 24 hours, 14 of which were males, 11 children, and 3 females. 48 people also got injured in the same period, of which 22 were males, 13 women, and 13 children.

Overall, the cumulative casualties from 14 June till 28 August have reached 2,636, of which 1,061 are deaths and 1,575 injuries. Sindh remains the most affected province with 349 deaths and 1,030 injuries.

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) follow Sindh with 242 deaths each and 108 and 307 injuries respectively.

Here is a region-wise breakdown of the deaths and injuries since the start of the monsoon season this year.

Deaths

Province/Region Male Female Children Total AJK 28 14 0 42 Balochistan 114 55 73 242 GB 3 9 5 17 Islamabad 1 0 0 1 KP 101 36 105 242 Punjab 87 42 39 168 Sindh 136 54 137 349 Total 470 210 359 1,061

Injuries