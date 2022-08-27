Massive Flood Warning Issued for South Punjab After KP

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a red alert for high-level floods in the Indus River at Kalabagh, Chashma, and Taunsa in the province within the next 48 hours.

The PDMA has warned of floods in Mianwali, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan), Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Taunsa, and Rahim Yar Khan.

In addition, the authority said that high water levels in nullahs near Koh-e-Suleman (at DG Khan and Rajanpur) may induce floods.

Meanwhile, the PDMA has directed the district authorities to stay on high alert in order to deal with the emergency situation and to make plans for evacuating citizens from the affected areas.

The development comes after Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) released a high-level flood warning for River Indus at Kalabagh and Chashma.

Director for Chief Meteorologist Flood Forecasting Division PMD Lahore, Ikram Ud Din, issued a notification on 26 August in this regard.

According to the notification, the River Indus at Kalabagh and Chashma in Punjab is predicted to reach between 550,000 and 700,000 cusecs from 12 AM on 27 August to 12 AM on 28 August, which may result in ‘high to very high’ flooding in the nearby districts.

Moreover, Met Office urged the relevant authorities to stay vigilant and take timely precautionary measures in order to avoid loss of life and property.

Significant Flood Warning River Indus at KALABAGH & CHASHMA may attain HIGH TO VERY HIGH Flood Level ranging between 5,50,000 Cusecs to 7,00,000 Cusecs from 1200PST 27-08-2022 to 1200 PST of 28-08-2022#FloodsInPakistan pic.twitter.com/8IX78b5Av7 — Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) August 26, 2022