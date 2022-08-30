FBISE Announces Date for Inter Exams Result

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the date for the declaration of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) part II annual exams.

According to the official statement issued by the FBISE, the result of HSSC part II first annual exams will be announced on 31 August at 12.30 PM. The date for the HSSC part I will be announced soon.

The official result declaration ceremony will be held at FBISE’s Headquarters in Islamabad and Federal Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, will grace the event as chief guest.

Last week, the FBISE announced the date sheet for the second annuals of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) part I and II. SSC part I and II exams will start on 22 September. The part II exams will end on 11 October while part I exams will conclude on 13 October. The practical exams for SSC part I and II will start on 13 October as well.

Earlier this month, the FBISE announced the results for the first annual exams of SSC part II and I on 3 August and 5 August respectively.

111,446 candidates appeared in SSC-II first annual exams this year. 95,819 students passed the exams while 14,793 failed. 126,728 candidates appeared in SSC-I first annual exams this year. 87,999 students passed the exams while 38,382 failed.