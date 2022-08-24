Here’s How You Can Donate to Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund

The federal government set up Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund 2022 earlier this month, aiming to augment the ongoing financial assistance efforts for the victims of devastating floods.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) manages the fund while the Accountant General Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) maintains the accounts of the fund.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) as well as all the commercial and microfinance banks have opened accounts for receiving donations in cash, cheques, pay orders, and demand drafts, at their branches across the country.

The fund is open for donations from both domestic and international donors. Here is how domestic and international donors can donate to the fund.

Domestic Donors

Cash Deposit

Citizens can deposit cash in the fund by visiting their nearest bank branch. The banks transfer the overall cash received to the fund account at SBP on a daily basis.

Crossed Cheque Deposit

Citizens can drop crossed cheques in the name of the fund in their respective bank’s drop box. Banks have ensured drop box facilities at their branches across the country. The banks debit the customer’s account and transfer such amounts to the fund account at SBP on a daily basis.

Alternate Channels

Citizens can also use internet banking, mobile banking, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), and mobile wallets to donate to the fund account through Inter-Bank Fund Transfer Facility (IBFT)/Raast.

Overseas Donors

Wire Transfers

Overseas Pakistani can donate to the fund through wire transfer in the fund account maintained by their respective banks. All they have to do is to ask their banks to debit their accounts and transmit a specific amount to the fund. The banks transfer such amounts to the fund account at SBP through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system.

Alternate Channels

Overseas Pakistanis can also donate through Money Service Bureaus (MSBs), Money Transfer Operators (MTOs), and Exchange Houses (EHs) under the mechanism for receiving home remittances. The banks also transfer such amounts to the fund account at SPB through the RTGS system.

Important Note: The account title for the fund is Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund Account 2022. However, donors are required to obtain the Account Number and IBAN from their respective banks before donating to the fund.