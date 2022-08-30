PM Shehbaz Promises Cash Assistance for Flood Victims Before Next Week

The victims of the country’s most devastating floods will start receiving financial assistance from the government next week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured.

According to details, each affected family will receive Rs. 25,000 through Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) by 3 September while the heirs of deceased citizens will receive Rs. 1 million each.

The announcement from the premier came on Monday during a visit to Charsadda to assess the extent of the damage rendered by floods and to review relief operations.

PM Shehbaz lauded the provincial government, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KP, Pakistan Army, and civil administration for jointly conducting rescue and relief operations.

Earlier this month, the premier had ordered the authorities to expedite the provision of financial assistance to the citizens affected by the recent floods triggered by torrential monsoon rains.

During a meeting of the Flood Relief Coordination Committee (FRCC) on 15 August, the premier, however, had directed to provide Rs. 50,000 to each family affected by the floods within three days.