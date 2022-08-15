PM Shehbaz Orders to Provide Cash Assistance to Flood-Affected Families in 3 Days

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has ordered to expedite the provision of financial assistance to the citizens affected by the recent floods triggered by torrential monsoon rainfalls.

While chairing a meeting of the Flood Relief Coordination Committee (FRCC) earlier today, the premier directed to provide Rs. 50,000 to each family affected by the floods within three days.

ALSO READ PM Shehbaz to Award Cash Prizes to Commonwealth Games Medal Winners

According to details, the financial assistance will be provided through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) overlooking the cash disbursement process to ensure transparency.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz suggested BISP and NDMA authorities disburse cash through electronic transfer to ensure deserving people receive financial relief.

He also ordered the FRCC to complete the arrangements for the cash disbursement and present a comprehensive report at the earliest.

Moreover, PM Shehbaz also ordered FRCC to work closely with provincial authorities and complete the assessment of losses incurred due to floods within three weeks instead of five.

He also requested the provincial governments to collaborate with the FRCC to ensure timely completion of the assessment of flood-related losses.

PM Shehbaz clarified that the federal government will carry out relief activities through its own resources and provincial governments have the freedom whether to become part of the flood relief efforts of the federal government.

ALSO READ Brain Surgery Patient Discharged on Same Day in Islamabad

He also directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign to highlight the plight of the victims of the floods.

Besides, PM Shehbaz was briefed that the federal government is working closely with international donors and welfare organizations as well. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and World Bank have already assured financial assistance for the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-hit areas. He was also told that teams of doctors and paramedics have already been deployed in flood-hit areas.

Federal Ministers Miftah Ismail, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyam Aurangzeb, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Advisor to PM, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chairman NDMA, Lt. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz, and senior officials from relevant departments also attended the meeting.

Minister for Housing, Maulana Abdul Wasay, Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, and MPA Balochistan, Sanaullah Baloch, attended the meeting through video link.