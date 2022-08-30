Revival of IMF Program Pathway to Reorient Economy: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program offers a pathway for Pakistan to reorient its economy.

In a post shared on the social networking site “Twitter”, Prime Minister stated that the revival of the IMF program, though critical to Pakistan’s economy, is not an end in itself, as it provides the country with a pathway to realign its economy.

Prime Minister urged fellow countrymen to work hard to take Pakistan’s economy on the path of self-sufficiency. While stressing the need for structural reforms, he said that Pakistan must break out of the economic straitjacket, which is only possible through structural reforms.

Prime Minister’s remarks come hours after the IMF Executive Board revived the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program for Pakistan, approving the disbursement of $1.17 billion for the country.