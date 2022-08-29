IMF Approves Loan Program for Pakistan

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the much awaited loan program for Pakistan.

The news was announced by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in tweet.

Alhamdolillah the IMF Board has approved the revival of our EFF program. We should now be getting the 7th & 8th tranche of $1.17 billion. I want to thank the Prime Minister @CMShehbaz for taking so many tough decisions and saving Pakistan from default. I congratulate the nation. — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) August 29, 2022

This is a developing story.