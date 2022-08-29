IMF Approves Loan Program for Pakistan

By Umer Tariq | Published Aug 29, 2022 | 9:08 pm

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the much awaited loan program for Pakistan.

The news was announced by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in tweet.

This is a developing story.

