Samsung S23 Ultra Will Feature a Flat, More Durable Display

Samsung’s top-of-the-line Galaxy S series will be getting a small change next year that might just improve its durability.

The series gets new models annually with camera and hardware upgrades, and this time around Galaxy S23 (due in 2023) will be launching with a flat display instead of a curved screen like the Samsung Galaxy S22. This was revealed by Ice Universe, known for his reliable leaks.

The screen size will be larger due to the flat, less curvy display. It is rumored that the S23 ultra will feature a new Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and faster UFS 4.0 storage.

The biggest change of the S23 Ultra is the increase in the width of the middle frame, which means that the curved part of the glass will be reduced. pic.twitter.com/Gahw0MzL1D — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 28, 2022

According to Ice Universe, the camera system for Galaxy S23 will be the same as the S22. The only change is the display being less curved, which will ultimately improve its durability as curved displays are more likely to break if the phone is dropped.

Some of the reports say that the external design for the S23 will remain the same such as the camera, sensors, and screen, with only hardware getting upgraded.

via wccftech