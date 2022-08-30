Tencent to Bring Esports and More Digital Services to Pakistan

Tencent is a Chinese technology and entertainment conglomerate responsible for developing and publishing many mobile and PC games. Most of you may be familiar with the name due to PUBG Mobile, but the company is also known for its work in League of Legends, Ring of Elysium, and Esports in general.

ALSO READ PTA Launches Travel Advisory SMS Service in Wake of Floods

The company paid a visit to PTA’s Islamabad headquarters yesterday and met with Chairman PTA, Maj. Gen. Amir Azeem Bajwa (R). During the meeting, Tencent’s delegation was informed about Pakistan’s vibrant and growing Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) market and the possible opportunities that could be explored in the country.

Press Release: A delegation from ‘Tencent Holdings’ visited PTA Headquarters, Islamabad today.

The delegation met Chairman PTA, Maj. Gen. Amir Azeem Bajwa (R). — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) August 29, 2022

Tencent acknowledged that Pakistan has great potential in its freelancing community and also showed interest in investing in esports and other digital services in Pakistan. No further details were shared, but this certainly means that Tencent wants to tap into Pakistan’s esports and mobile gaming scene, especially since PUBG Mobile is incredibly famous here.

PUBG Mobile has a major presence in Pakistan with untapped potential. Granted, the mobile game has had several tournaments in Pakistan, but it still does not come close to other notable markets such as China, which invests much more into its local esports industry.

Tencent’s investment could bring the professional gaming market of Pakistan to another level. PUBG Mobile is not the only game that is popular here when it comes to esports. Tekken, CSGO, Dota 2, and FIFA are also some of the well-known names in the community which could benefit from Tencent’s investment, but PUBG Mobile is more likely to get its attention since it’s the company’s own title.

Either way, the Chinese company’s presence in Pakistan should only come as good news for most gamers here.