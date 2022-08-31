FPSC Postpones General Recruitment Exams 2022

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has postponed the General Recruitment 2022 screening (MCQs) and written (descriptive) examinations due to the heavy floods across the country.

According to the official notification, the General Recruitment examinations that were scheduled from 4 to 17 September 2022 have been rescheduled to 23 October 2022 onwards.

Meanwhile, the FPSC has advised the candidates to check its website frequently for more updates.

Similarly, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (MoNHSRC) had asked the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to postpone the scheduled Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2022 because of the disastrous floods across the country.

It had written to the PMC to have the MDCAT 2022, which was previously scheduled to be held from 7 to 30 September, to be postponed.

The ministry’s letter detailed that the federal government had declared 66 districts (now 72) of Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), South Punjab, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as calamity-hit areas after severe floods swept away major infrastructures such as hospitals, road networks, and educational institutes.

The provincial governments are striving to save lives in these areas, according to the letter.

The MoNHSR added that students from the affected areas will be unable to take the examinations because of flooded and broken roads, and it urged the PMC to delay the examinations in light of the situation.