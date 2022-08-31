Punjab Officially Announces Matric Results

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have announced the results of the annual exams for class 10.

All BISEs, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Sargodha, have published the results on their respective websites.

Here are the links to the websites of all BISEs in Punjab:

Board Website Rawalpindi https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/ Lahore https://www.biselahore.com/ Multan https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/ Faisalabad http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/ Sargodha https://www.bisesargodha.edu.pk/ Gujranwala https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/ Bahawalpur https://bisebwp.edu.pk/ D.G.Khan https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/

In case a website is down or takes ages to load, candidates can obtain their results through a text message. All they have to do is to send their roll number to 800295.

On the other hand, as per the previous decision of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC), the final results of class 9 will be declared on 19 September while class 12 results will be announced on 20 October, and class 11 on 17 November.

To recall, the annual exams of class 9 under all BISEs started on 26 May and ended on 10 June. The final papers for class 10 started on 10 May and ended on 25 May.

Whereas, the annual exams of class 11 under all BISEs started on 6 July and ended on 26 July. The final papers of class 12 started on 18 June and ended on 4 July.