170 People in Islamabad Fined For Wrong Parking in Just 24 Hours

Continuing its crackdown operation against wrong parking, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 170 motorists in the last 24 hours. According to an ITP spokesperson, the action was confined to Bhara Kahu only.

The operation was launched after direct orders from IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan to ensure a smooth flow of traffic by curbing wrong parking across the capital city.

SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer is supervising the operation and has formed special teams to take action against illegal parking. The department has provided additional reinforcements for various zones for swift action.

All Zonal DSPs have been ordered to ensure the enforcement of vehicular discipline and observe a zero-tolerance policy against offenders.

Action Against Unregistered Bikes

The department recently also launched an action against motorbikes driving around on open transfer letters. It has directed these bike owners to opt for biometric registration before September 1, 2022. Non-compliance will result in strict action.

The ruling intends to include as many bikes as possible in the government’s database. Unregistered or open transfer letter bikes have lately been involved in several street crimes in Islamabad.

Their non-inclusion in the database has allowed the perpetrators to get away with their crimes. Registration of bikes will allow the authorities to track them, which will aid in containing criminal activity in the federal capital.