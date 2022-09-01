Apple CEO Announces Flood Relief Aid For Pakistan

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Sep 1, 2022 | 12:13 pm

Pakistan is receiving flood relief aid from local and international benefactors alike. Recently, the United Nations pledged over $160 million to help mitigate the catastrophe and now Apple’s CEO Tim Cook is coming to Pakistan’s aid as well.

ALSO READ

The executive has announced on Twitter that Apple will donate to relief and recovery efforts in Pakistan. He also said that the floods in Pakistan and surrounding areas are devastating humanitarian disasters.

Pakistani activist and noble prize winner Malala Yousafzai was quick to respond to Cook’s generous gesture.

Other Pakistani Twitter users also joined in, suggesting useful donation links and more.

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal was one of the people who thanked Cook for the support, adding how Pakistan is facing the brunt of global warming despite being the lowest carbon-emitting country. He also said that more than 30 million have been displaced due to the floods and the G-7, OECD, and Fortune 100 have a responsibility for helping fight the calamity.

So far, more than 1,100 people have lost their lives to the flood and over 30 million are suffering from it. Over 1 million houses and other buildings have been damaged and more than 800,000 animals have been swept away according to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reports.

Also Read

Aasil Ahmed

ProPakistani Audience Survey

Help us make your favourite news portal into something even better.

Take me there!

close
>