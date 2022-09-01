Huge Potential in Pakistan-Germany Trade: Commerce Minister

Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar, said there was a lot of potential for the development of economic and trade relations between Germany and Pakistan in the various sectors.

Germany and Pakistan can benefit from these trade and economic opportunities, he said. He said this while addressing the ‘Networking Reception Event’ organized by AHK, along with German Ambassador to Pakistan, Alfred Grannas, on Wednesday.

ALSO READ Pakistan Finally Receives $1.16 Billion Loan Tranche from IMF

The Minister opined that Pakistan and Germany could jointly work in many sectors and promote mutual economic and trade relations. He said this kind of interaction will help the business communities of both countries to come closer and increase commercial opportunities in the future. Such events act as a bridge for mutual business and trade and provide an opportunity for business communities and policymakers to sit together, he said.

Naveed Qamar said that the economic and trade relations between Pakistan and the European Union have been going on for a long time, and there is a possibility of further improvement in the future. The Minister said that with the arrival of the new ambassador of Germany, a new era of economic and trade relations will begin between the two countries. He added, “We welcome the new German ambassador to Pakistan, Alfred Grannas, and hope that mutual relations between the two countries will develop further.”

Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, Alfred Grannas, said that interaction with business organizations, including chambers, is necessary for the development of economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The ambassador said that the interaction of business communities is very important in mutual trade and economic relations. He detailed that the German embassy in Islamabad is playing its role in the promotion of mutual trade relations between the two countries. In this regard, the German embassy is playing its full role in the interaction with business chambers in Pakistan. The envoy remarked that there is a lot of potential for mutual trade between the two countries, and we need to explore more sectors.

ALSO READ Pakistan Finally Receives $1.16 Billion Loan Tranche from IMF

Meanwhile, he said that people are suffering a lot due to the current flood in Pakistan, and Germany will provide support for the revival and rehabilitation of these people. He said that the people of Pakistan are very resilient, and they will come out of this calamity.