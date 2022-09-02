Govt Announces Free Education in Universities Located in Flood-Hit Areas

The federal government has taken a number of measures in order to facilitate the students belonging to flood-hit districts of the country, Federal Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, has revealed.

During a recent meeting with Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, the Education Minister ordered to defer both current and due university fee payments for flood-affected students.

The Education Minister further directed the Chairman HEC to formulate a mechanism for waiving off both current and due university fee payments for students hailing from flood-hit areas.

Besides, the Education Minister asked the Chairman HEC to introduce scholarship programs for undergraduate and graduate students affected by the worst floods in Pakistan’s history.

Speaking in this regard, Rana Tanveer said that the incumbent federal government is fully committed to providing maximum relief to the citizens affected by the floods.

He added that the federal government is standing with the citizens in these pressing times and will leave no stone unturned for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.