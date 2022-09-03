Here is the Revised Schedule for MDCAT 2022

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2022 has been postponed due to the devastating floods wreaking havoc across the country.
The development comes after the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (MNHSRC) instructed the National Medical Authority (NMA) to postpone the scheduled exams in view of the emergency imposed on 80 districts across Pakistan.
Here is the complete revised schedule of MDCAT 2022.
|City
|Starting Date
|Ending Date
|Abbottabad
|24 September 2022
|30 September 2022
|Bahawalpur
|28 September 2022
|5 October 2022
|Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan)
|1 October 2022
|10 October 2022
|Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan)
|16 October 2022
|23 October 2022
|Faisalabad
|14 September 2022
|3 October 2022
|Gilgit
|7 October 2022
|8 October 2022
|Gujranwala
|14 September 2022
|7 October 2022
|Hyderabad
|5 October 2022
|22 October 2022
|Islamabad
|14 September 2022
|8 October 2022
|Karachi
|28 September 2022
|20 October 2022
|Khairpur
|1 October 2022
|24 October 2022
|Lahore
|14 September 2022
|14 October 2022
|Mirpur (AJK)
|14 September 2022
|20 September 2022
|Multan
|28 September 2022
|20 October 2022
|Muzaffarabad
|24 September 2022
|30 September 2022
|Nawabshah
|1 October 2022
|23 October 2022
|Peshawar
|28 September 2022
|21 October 2022
|Quetta
|10 October 2022
|29 October 2022
|Sahiwal
|28 September 2022
|20 October 2022
|Sialkot
|14 September 2022
|1 October 2022
|Swat
|10 October 2022
|18 October 2022
It is pertinent to mention that the MDCAT 2022 was previously scheduled from 7 to 30 September, however, it has been rescheduled after more than half of the country submerged due to raging floods, destroying infrastructure and road links, and displacing thousands of people in all four provinces.
Note: The revised schedule will be available on the applicant’s portal by the end of this week.