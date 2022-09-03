Here is the Revised Schedule for MDCAT 2022

Published Sep 3, 2022

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2022 has been postponed due to the devastating floods wreaking havoc across the country.

The development comes after the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (MNHSRC) instructed the National Medical Authority (NMA) to postpone the scheduled exams in view of the emergency imposed on 80 districts across Pakistan.

Here is the complete revised schedule of MDCAT 2022.

City Starting Date Ending Date
Abbottabad 24 September 2022 30 September 2022
Bahawalpur 28 September 2022 5 October 2022
Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) 1 October 2022 10 October 2022
Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) 16 October 2022 23 October 2022
Faisalabad 14 September 2022 3 October 2022
Gilgit 7 October 2022 8 October 2022
Gujranwala 14 September 2022 7 October 2022
Hyderabad 5 October 2022 22 October 2022
Islamabad 14 September 2022 8 October 2022
Karachi 28 September 2022 20 October 2022
Khairpur 1 October 2022 24 October 2022
Lahore 14 September 2022 14 October 2022
Mirpur (AJK) 14 September 2022 20 September 2022
Multan 28 September 2022 20 October 2022
Muzaffarabad 24 September 2022 30 September 2022
Nawabshah 1 October 2022 23 October 2022
Peshawar 28 September 2022 21 October 2022
Quetta 10 October 2022 29 October 2022
Sahiwal 28 September 2022 20 October 2022
Sialkot 14 September 2022 1 October 2022
Swat 10 October 2022 18 October 2022

 

It is pertinent to mention that the MDCAT 2022 was previously scheduled from 7 to 30 September, however, it has been rescheduled after more than half of the country submerged due to raging floods, destroying infrastructure and road links, and displacing thousands of people in all four provinces.

Note: The revised schedule will be available on the applicant’s portal by the end of this week.

>