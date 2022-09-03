Heavy Monsoon Showers Return Tonight After Short Hot Spell

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted thundershowers with winds in the upper and central regions of the country starting from tonight (Saturday) until Tuesday.

At the same time, southern parts are expected to experience hot and humid weather for the next three to four days.

According to the details revealed by the Met Office, weak monsoon currents are entering the upper and central parts of the country from the Arabian Sea.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang, and Faisalabad, which will start tonight and end on 6 September (Tuesday).

In addition, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls are also predicted in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, and Waziristan on 4 and 5 September.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has said that Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab are likely to experience hot and humid weather during the next three to four days.

Moreover, it has warned that the rainfalls may cause landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of KP, Galiyat, and Murree in the forecast period.