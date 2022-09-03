USB Cables Are About to Get a Lot Faster Soon

USB cables around the globe are about to get a massive speed boost. The USB Promoter Group has just announced a new standard for USB cables that will enable transfer speeds twice as fast as before.

The new standard is called USB4 Version 2.0 and it will allow for transfer speeds up to 80 Gbps. The good news is that all of these new USB cables will be backward compatible so they can also be used with USB4 1.0, USB 3.2, USB 2.0, Thunderbolt 3, and older connectors. On the other hand, older USB cables will also work with new USB4 Version 2.0 ports even if they don’t deliver the same speed.

It will also do well with the latest versions of DisplayPort and PCIe.

Most people will not be needing transfer speeds that high, but the real advantage of the new protocol will come from high-performance displays, storage hubs, and docks. Thanks to the 80 Gbps bandwidth, you will be able to connect an external GPU to a laptop and get little to no compromise in terms of performance. This should enable a desktop-like gaming experience with significantly less overheating.

More details about the new USB4 Version 2.0 protocol will be revealed at the USB Developer Days 2022 conference on November 1. There are likely more advantages to look forward to, but we will have to wait and see.

In related news, Apple’s iPhones are expected to switch to USB C thanks to new regulations imposed by the EU. The upcoming iPhone 14 series could be the last of its kind to feature Lightning ports.

Apple has been using USB C on MacBooks as well as iPads for years now and the iPhone’s turn seems to be coming up soon. This should allow you to use a single charger for all your devices around the house since most other laptops, phones, and tablets also use USB C.