Apple Confirms iPhone Launch Event for September, Teases Space Photography

The date is finally official. Apple is launching its next iPhones on September 7 at its Apple Park campus at 10 pm (PKT). It will be an in-person event that will also be live streamed on YouTube and Apple’s main website.

The teaser poster does not explicitly mention iPhones, but since it is a September event, we are more than likely going to see the iPhone 14 family, especially since there have been several leaks in the past weeks. This year’s lineup is expected to include the iPhone 14, 14 Max, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max, but there have been conflicting reports suggesting that Apple will keep the Mini model around.

Furthermore, the teaser hints at a possible new camera feature for these iPhones. These phones may finally be capable of space photography since the image shows a night sky full of stars and also says “Far out”. Perhaps we will get more zoom and resolution on these cameras, but you never know.

The new iPhones are also expected to get a new look. The long-standing display notch will finally be replaced by a pill-shaped punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and other sensors. Renders for this design are all over the internet at this point. Apparently, this design will be limited to the Pro models.

Another feature that will be limited to the Pro models would be the new A16 chip. Rumors in the past have suggested that only the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will get Apple’s new and improved A16 Bionic SoC, while the other two models will keep last year’s A15 chip.

The new cameras are also expected to get a resolution upgrade after years of being limited to 12MP. Rumor has it that the Pro phones will have a 40MP main camera.

However, since most of these leaks are unconfirmed, we advise taking this information with a grain of salt.