Locally Assembled Haval H6 Starts Reaching Dealerships

New photos of Haval H6 units on a car carrier have sparked excitement among SUV buyers. The images suggest that locally assembled H6 has started reaching dealerships across Pakistan.
A company dealership has informed ProPakistani that it has begun taking bookings for both variants of the locally assembled H6.
The details are as follows:
|Models
|Price (Rs.)
|Booking Amount (Rs.)
|Delivery Time
|Haval H6 1.5T FWD
|7,425,000
|1,000,000
|4-6 Months
|Haval H6 2.0T AWD
|8,499,000
|1,200,000
|4-6 Months
Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL), on Thursday, held a lining-off assembly for the locally assembled Haval H6. The company announced the new prices, features, and variants of indigenized H6 earlier this year.
Here are the details of locally assembled H6 models:
Details
H6 is available in Pakistan in two variants — 1.5T Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and 2.0T All-Wheel Drive (AWD). Due to its unique dimensions, H6 competes with both, midsize SUVs and compact SUVs. Its main rivals are MG HS, Changan Oshan X7, Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, DFSK Glory 580 Pro, and other similar SUVs.
The base variant has a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that makes 147 hp and 220 Nm of torque, which is sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The top variant has a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that makes 224 hp and 385 Nm of torque, which it sends to all four wheels via a similar gearbox.
Being a latest-generation SUV, Haval H6 has several modern features such as:
- 6 airbags
- 360º camera
- Traction and Stability Control
- Hill Start Assist and Descent Control
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Collision Warning
- Autonomous Braking
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Wireless charging
- Smart Infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Configuration
- Climate Control with rear AC vents
- Keyless entry and go
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Multiple drive modes
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated seats
- Heads-up Display (HUD)
- Ambient lighting
The demand for premium crossover SUVs has shrunk significantly in the past few months due to gargantuan price hikes and tax rate hikes. However, Haval H6 remains a strong contender among the likes of MG HS, Oshan X7, and other similar premium crossovers.