NTDC Restores Dadu-Khuzdar Electricity Transmission Line

The Dadu-Khuzdar Transmission Line, affected by unprecedented rains and ravaging floods, has been restored by National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC).

According to the official statement, the electricity supply has been restored to a large part of the flood-affected Central Balochistan with the restoration of the Dadu-Khuzdar transmission line.

The restoration work on Sibi-Quetta Transmission Line is expected to be completed by 10th September. Multiple towers of the Sibi-Quetta Transmission Line had fallen due to devastating floods. Maintenance work is also taking place along Sibi-Mach Transmission Line.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally monitoring the restoration of the power supply. In this regard, a report is being submitted to him daily, the statement said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister had directed the authorities to repair the damage to critical infrastructure, including communication and electrical systems, at the earliest.