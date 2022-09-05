Govt to Impose Rs. 9.90/Unit Fuel Charges Over 7 Months

The government has finalized its plan to charge consumers Rs. 9.90 per unit under the head of fuel adjustment charges for June.

Sources have told Propakistani that despite the news of relief in Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA), fuel adjustment charges for June will not be withdrawn. The government plans to charge the FCA in a stepwise procedure.

Consumers under 200 units (protected consumers) will pay Rs. 3.90 per unit under the head of FCA in August. From October 2022 to March 2023, protected consumers will be charged Rs. 1 per unit in fuel adjustment charges. Sources further informed that protected consumers will not be charged any fuel price adjustment in the bills for August.

Furthermore, non-protected consumers will be charged Rs. 1.65 per unit under FCA from October 2022 to March 2023. The government will also not charge any FCA to private agricultural consumers in August. From October 2022 to March 2023, agricultural consumers will be charged Rs. 1.65 per unit in fuel adjustment charges.

The consumers who have paid the Rs. 9.90 per unit FCA will see this adjusted in their bill for September. Those who have not paid the August bill will be issued new bills under the new mechanism.