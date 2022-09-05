The Plot Thickens: Stolen Bentley in Karachi Was Imported By European Ambassador

Reports regarding the recovery of a stolen Bentley Mulsanne from Pakistan have sparked intrigue among enthusiasts and the public. According to details, a Bentley Mulsanne that was stolen from the UK has been recovered in DHA, Karachi.

According to a recent report, the luxury limo was imported from the UK in 2019, by a Bulgarian envoy stationed in Islamabad. The car was registered in the name of H. E. Aleksandar Borisov Parashkevov, a Bulgarian envoy.

ALSO READ Locally Assembled Haval H6 Starts Reaching Dealerships

The excise department has arrested Jameel Shafi and broker Naveed Bilwani, who have nominated Navaid Yamin and another unnamed individual as the key perpetrators.

The scribe adds that the customs department had tried to seize the vehicle once before, but failed due to intervention from the Bulgarian embassy.

The embassy told the foreign ministry that the vehicle was being used by “service staff” and hadn’t been sold to anyone, denying the customs dept. the jurisdiction to take action against the suspect car. The service staff in question is Navaid Yamin.

The embassy told the ministry that it had permitted Yamin to use the vehicle, which was registered in the Bulgarian ambassador Parashkevov’s name. An official statement reads:

Navaid Yamin was the service staff of the mission since 2019 in terms of Act IX of 1972 Diplomatic and Consular Privileges Act, 1972. He [Yamin] is providing all kind of services to our mission at Islamabad including but not limited to importation of Diplomatic Goods from abroad and is rendering such services at our mission. Being service staff we have allowed him to use our vehicle i.e. Mulsanne V8.

ALSO READ Pak Suzuki Observes Lowest Sales Since COVID: Report

The customs office reportedly received the information from a “friendly country’s agency”, which has helped reinitiate the action.

Via: Dawn