IT Companies Donate Rs. 15 Million to Alkhidmat Foundation for Flood Relief Activities

The member companies of the Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]) have donated Rs. 15 million to Alkhidmat Foundation to help the flood affectees.

A statement released by [email protected] said that Alkhidmat Foundation will ensure the delivery of aid and sustenance goods, including water-proof tents, linen sheets, clean drinking water, dry eatables, packaged milk and juices, formula milk powder for children of various ages, stitched or ready-to-wear clothes, plastic shoes, hygiene products, raw food items, medical items, and dry fodder, to the flood affectees.

Chairman Badar Khushnood said that “[email protected] issued an appeal two weeks back to its member companies to donate generously and contribute actively in this need of the hour; which has rendered millions of families displaced as one-third of Pakistan is drowned due to the floods and have lost shelter.

Additionally, there are over half a million pregnant women in addition to 2 million children in the need of baby food. The elderly, sick, expecting mothers and children need immediate medical attention and humanitarian support.”

Secretary General [email protected], Hira Zainab, said that [email protected] considers this its responsibility to bring together the IT industry to play its part in supporting the vulnerable communities.

[email protected] is thankful to all industry leaders who came forward and have donated over 15 million so far. She further said that [email protected] considers this as the beginning of the CSR activities that it will be undertaking with the help of the IT industry for flood affectees.