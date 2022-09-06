Ministry of Maritime Affairs Donates Rs. 70 Million for Flood Victims

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, called on Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif today and presented the relief checks for the flood victims.

Minister apprised the Prime Minister that Rs. 50 million by Port Qasim Authority (PQA) and Rs. 20 million by Karachi Port Trust (KPT) have been donated to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund which was appreciated by the Prime Minister.

Monsoon rains this year have wreaked in the country, killing hundreds of people and thousands of livestock, and damaging infrastructure worth billions.

According to the latest data by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), over 1,300 people have been killed and 12,703 injured in different rain-induced incidents, primarily floods, since June.

Over 750,000 livestock animals have also died while more than 1.6 million houses have been destroyed. More than 5,700 km of roads and nearly 250 bridges have also been swept away.

More than 50% of the country’s total area has been declared as calamity-hit while over 15% of the total population has been displaced by one of the worst floods in Pakistan’s history.