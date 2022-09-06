Redmi 11 Prime and Prime 5G Launched Starting at $160

Redmi has launched three new phones in India dubbed the Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime, and Prime 5G. The Redmi A1 is a brand new phone, but Redmi 11 Prime and Prime 5G are simply rebranded versions of the recently launched Poco M5, which is also available in India.

The two Prime phones are not that different, with the only variation being the chipset.

Both phones have a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. On the inside, you get a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, but the 4G variant has an Helio G99 chip instead. Both phones have 4 to 6 GB RAM with 64 GB and 128 GB storage options along with a memory card slot. The “50MP triple camera system” includes a 50MP primary lens alongside a duo of 2MP sensors.

There is a 5,000 mAh battery onboard with support for 18W fast charging and you get a 22.5W charging brick in the box. Like all other Xiaomi phones, these also have an IR blaster, letting you control TVs, ACs, and more, directly through the phone.

Despite the difference in the chipset, both phones have the same starting price of $160 in India. It is unclear if these phones will come to Pakistan, but we will likely get the Poco M5 series instead.

Specifications