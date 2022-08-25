Redmi Phones Will Not Come With Chargers Anymore

First, they make fun of Apple for doing something absurd, and then they join in by doing the same thing a year later. Apple was the first to remove chargers from its iPhone boxes and then Samsung started doing the same thing. And now it’s Xiaomi’s turn to follow suit, even for its budget Redmi phones.

Xiaomi launched its new Redmi Note 11 SE in India yesterday, which is just a rebranded Redmi Note 10S. The launch was mostly focused on the phone’s specifications and features, but Xiaomi has also confirmed on its website that the phone will ship without a charger.

Xiaomi started shipping phones without a charger since the Mi 11 last year, but you still had the option to get a box with a charger. This marks the first Redmi phone to come without a changing brick in the box.

As you can see in the image, the box will come with a USB C cable, a SIM ejection tool, a protective case, a quick start guide, and a warranty card, but no charger.

This would be unfortunate news to many, especially since Xiaomi phones typically come with fast chargers, which are more expensive than regular chargers. Not to mention, original chargers are also quite expensive and can be hard to find among dozens of replicas. Xiaomi has a variety of gallium nitride (GaN) chargers in its ecosystem as well.

It is unclear if we will have the option to choose between a box with or without a charger. This also means that future Redmi phones will no longer have chargers in the package either, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy A series.

Samsung only removed chargers from its flagship phone boxes at first, but now its latest Galaxy A series phones also come without one.