Van der Dussen Out as South Africa Announces Squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) National Selection Committee has today named the squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

White-ball captain, Temba Bavuma, will make his return to the national fold after demonstrating a full recovery from a left elbow injury suffered in the T20I series against India in June.

ALSO READ PCB Announces List of Prominent Players and Categories for PJL

Rassie van der Dussen has been ruled out of the tournament due to a fracture of his left index finger that he sustained during the second Test against England in Manchester. He will require surgery and is expected to take up to at least six weeks to recover.

All 15 players are capped, with 22-year-old Tristan Stubbs receiving his maiden World Cup call-up following an impressive outing in the recent T20I series against England. Other notable selections include Rilee Rossouw and Wayne Parnell, with the selectors naming three traveling reserves in Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jasen, and Andile Phehlukwayo.

Here is the complete squad of South Africa for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Temba Bavuma (c) Quinton de Kock Reeza Hendricks Heinrich Klaasen Keshav Maharaj Aiden Markram David Miller Lungi Ngidi Anrich Nortje Wayne Parnell Dwaine Pretorius Kagiso Rabada Rilee Rossouw Tabraiz Shamsi Tristan Stubbs

Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, and Andile Phehlukwayo are the three traveling reserves.