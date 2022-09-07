Govt Debt Skyrockets Over Rs. 50 Trillion in July Due to PKR Devaluation

The federal government’s debt stock swelled by Rs 2.720 trillion to hit Rs. 50.503 trillion during the first month of the current fiscal year mainly due to the local currency devaluation.

The document shows that the average rate of the US dollar was Rs. 204 in June, whereas it surged to Rs. 239 in July 2022.

The foreign debt of the federal government increased by Rs. 2628 billion from Rs. 16.746 trillion to Rs. 19.375 trillion during the first month of the current fiscal year.

Out of total foreign debt, the long-term foreign debt increased by Rs. 2,636 billion to Rs. 19.107 trillion from Rs. 16.471 trillion during the period. The short-term debt was reduced by Rs. 8 billion from Rs. 275 billion to Rs. 267 billion during the period.

The document shows that the Central Government Domestic Debt increased by Rs. 92 billion from Rs. 31.036 trillion to Rs. 31.128 trillion during July 2022.

Out of the total domestic debt of the federal government, the long-term debt was reduced by Rs. 418 billion from Rs. 24.188 trillion to Rs. 23.770 trillion during the first month of the current fiscal year.

The short-term government debt increased by Rs. 502 billion from Rs. 6.803 trillion to Rs. 7.305 trillion during the period.

The financial obligations of the Naya Pakistan Certificates were increased by Rs. 8 billion from Rs. 45 billion to Rs. 53 billion during the current fiscal year.