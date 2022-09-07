NHA Approves Revised Annual Maintenance Plan 2021-22

Sep 7, 2022

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board approved the Revised Annual Maintenance Plan 2021-22 amounting to Rs. 57.273 billion based on Composite Schedule of Rates (CSR) 2022 instead of Rs. 53.558 billion based on CSR-2014, along with liabilities forwarded from previous years AMPs, amounting to Rs. 21.014 billion.

Official documents revealed that a board meeting was recently held which considered the approval for revision in AMP 2021-22, due to approval of CSR2022 instead of CSR-2014 rates.

The Executive Board approved the Revised Annual Maintenance Plan (AMP) 2021-22 and also directed the NHA to:

  • Provide details of the revised Annual Maintenance Plan (AMP) 2021-22 and the implementation/current status of all schemes/ works awarded under AMPs 2017 to 2020 to all Board Members
  • Present revised NHA Code in next Board meeting

The NHA Executive Board also approved the following:

  1. Constitution of a Committee comprising of following members to review the procurement initiated before July 07, 2022, for un-awarded (Road Maintenance Account) RMA Works on a case-to-case basis in light of NHEB decision accorded in its earlier meeting: i. Member (Engg. Coord) Chairman ii. General Manager (Procurement and Contract Administration that is P&CA) Member iii. General Manager (RAMD) Member/Secretary
  2. Works above Rs.300 million procured by Zonal office and forwarded to Tender Acceptance Committee at NHA HQ Level shall be approved/awarded by Member (Engg. Coord).
  3. The above committee shall act as Next Higher Authority to award the works above Rs.300 million as per Clause-10, Chapter 3 of NHA Code (Volume-I).
  4. The Zonal & Headquarter, Tender Opening & Evaluation Committees for RMA Works/Services approved by NHEB in 352nd and 373rd meetings shall also carry out the prequalification of Contractors/ Consultants as per PPRA Rule-15.

The NHA Executive Board approved the issuance of the Draft Letter of Intent to the first ranked Consortium/bidder i.e M/s TECHNOMATRACON (JV) in association with M/s POWERCHINA Chengdu Engineering Corporation Limited as lead constructor and ACC as Design & Supervision Consultant.

The NHA Executive Board approved a one-year extension w.e.f. June 25, 2022, to June 24, 2023, in the existing ISO Consultancy Agreement of M/s Institute of Occupational Safety, Health & Environment (IOSHE)-Pvt. Ltd. (Lead Firm) in JV with M/s CONSTECH on existing terms & conditions costing Rs. 4.901 million.

The Board directed that ISO Consultants will prepare a detailed presentation identifying gaps in the existing processes and procedures of NHA and future courses of action for their rectification after the 1st quarter of the current financial year.

