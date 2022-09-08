Miftah Assures VEON of Early Resolution of Issues Related to Investment

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail, has assured VEON, a Dutch telecom company, of government’s support and early resolution of the issues about investment in Pakistan.

He expressed the remarks while meeting with group CEO VEON Kaan Terzioglu at Finance Division. The meeting was also attended by Head of Investor’s Relations VEON, Nik Kershaw, the shareholder of VEON, Matteo Scolari, and Jazz CEO, Aamir Ibrahim.

ALSO READ Telecom Sector Being Provided Maximum Support: IT Minister

Miftah, while stressing the need for foreign investment in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy, apprised the delegation of various policies by the incumbent government for encouraging foreign investment and for facilitating foreign investors in Pakistan.

CEO VEON briefed the Finance Minister about the profile, vision and economic contribution of VEON in terms of bringing in foreign investment in Pakistan. He also shared with the Finance Minister about the various issues being faced by the group.