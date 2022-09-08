Telecom Sector Being Provided Maximum Support: IT Minister

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication (ITT) Syed Amin-Ul-Haque has said the government is committed to providing maximum support to the telecom sector for its growth in Pakistan.

He commented during a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of VEON Group Kaan Terzioğlu. CEO of Jazz Aamir Ibrahim was also present on the occasion.

Haque highlighted that that resolving the issues in the telecom sector is the government’s top priority. In this regard, the telecom committee has made recommendations regarding the problems faced by the telecom sector, which are submitted to Prime Minister Advisory Council on IT & Telecom.

The minister stated that there are vast investment opportunities in the fields of e-health, e-education, e-agriculture and e-commerce. Healthy competition in the telecom sector is essential for providing better connectivity to consumers.

He further said that Jazz’s investment in Pakistan has surpassed $10.3 billion. In the last four years alone, the investment volume has remained at approximately $1 billion in the areas including network expansion and upgradation. These figures depict that Pakistan is an Investment friendly country, he added.

Kaan Terzioğlu and Aamir Ibrahim apprised the minister about Jazz’s investment in Pakistan. They also reiterated that a healthy and stable telecom sector develops the foundation of a country’s digital ecosystem, which in turn fuels virtually all sectors of the economy and is a prerequisite for consistent improvement in service quality for users.

It was also emphasized that stable policies and enabling regulatory framework will help the country in attracting further investments in its critical digital infrastructure and services portfolio. Jazz, Jazz Cash and Mobilink Microfinance Bank remain committed to leveraging all opportunities to accelerate the journey towards digital Pakistan.