FBR Directs Customs to Clear Flood Relief Goods on Priority Basis

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has instructed all the Chief Collectors of Customs to clear the goods imported for flood relief activities at the earliest.

In a letter directed to all the Chief Collectors, the FBR asked to ensure effective coordination with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) to complete the formalities so that the imported relief consignments for flood affectees are cleared within 24 hours.

“It is again reiterated that for (90) days w.e.f. 30th August 2022, all types of relief goods when imported are exempted from all types of federal duties and taxes including customs duty, regulatory duty, sales tax and advance income tax if these are certified by NDMA or a PDMA,” added the press release.

Earlier, the board had announced that all types of relief goods imported for flood relief activities are exempted from all federal duties and taxes, including customs duty, regulatory duty, sales tax and advance income tax, for a period of 90 days with effect from 30th August 2022.

However, welfare organizations had complained of facing hindrances in importing boats, tents, mosquito nets, ambulances, foodstuff, medicines and other essential commodities.