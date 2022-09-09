Flood Relief Activities Bearing the Brunt of Govt’s Import Policies

Welfare organizations busy in rescue operations have complained that they are facing hindrances in importing boats and nets which will further exacerbate the miseries of flood victims.

According to the welfare organizations, the government has imposed high regulator duties and strict conditions on the imports of various commodities due to the prevailing macroeconomic situation, which has seriously affected rescue and relief efforts in various areas of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Edhi foundation, boats are needed to access the flood-affected areas, but the heavy import duty and restrictions from banks have made it impossible to import the boats on an immediate basis.

In an interview broadcasted on Geo News, Edhi foundation said that the organization had received an ambulance in aid but the customs authority had imposed an unfair heavy tax on it.

Saylani Trust, which is busy in rescue and relief work across the country, said that the flood affectees direly need mosquito nets but heavy taxation has been imposed on their import as well.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan’s northern mountains have brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed more than 1,300, including children.