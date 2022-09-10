Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo Launched Starting at €370

Alongside the all-powerful Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola has also launched the Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo globally. These two devices target the upper mid-range and budget phone market respectively, starting at only €370.
Let’s have a look.
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
Despite its cheaper price tag, the Edge 30 Fusion does not sacrifice hardware power much. It is powered by last year’s Android flagship chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+, so you can expect exceptional performance in gaming as well as everyday use. You can choose between 8 to 12 GB RAM and 128/256/512 GB storage options.
Its screen is a 6.55-inch 1080p OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, the same as the Edge 30 Ultra. The camera setup includes a 50MP 1/1.55″ wide shooter, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Battery capacity is rated at 4,400 mAh with 68W fast charging. This can fill up the phone to 50% in only 10 minutes.
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has a starting price of €600 in Europe.
Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+
- CPU: Octa-core (1×2.99 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Adreno 660
- OS: Android 12
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.55″ OLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution; 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1B colors
- Memory:
- RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB
- Internal: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.55″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
13 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm, AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 32 MP
- Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.55″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
- Colors: Neptune Blue, Cosmic Grey, Solar Gold, Aurora White
- Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
- Battery: 4,400 mAh, 68W fast charging
- Price: €600
Motorola Edge 30 Neo
Motorola Edge 30 Neo is the most affordable phone in the series. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC and has a 6.28-inch OLED screen at 120Hz and 1080p resolution. There is a 64MP primary camera at the back with OIS alongside a 13MP ultrawide unit. The tiny punch-hole front camera is a 32MP shooter and there is a 4,020 mAh battery onboard with 68W fast charging.
It will launch over the upcoming days for a starting price of €370.
Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
- GPU: Adreno 619
- OS: Android 12
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.28″ OLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution; 120Hz refresh rate, 419 PPI
- Memory:
- RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB
- Internal: 128 GB, 256 GB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Dual): 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS
13 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm, AF
- Front: 32 MP
- Rear (Dual): 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS
- Colors: Very Peri, Black Onyx, Ice Palace, Aqua Foam
- Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
- Battery: 4,020 mAh, 68W fast charging
- Price: €370.