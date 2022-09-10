Motorola Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo Launched Starting at €370

Alongside the all-powerful Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola has also launched the Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo globally. These two devices target the upper mid-range and budget phone market respectively, starting at only €370.

Let’s have a look.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Despite its cheaper price tag, the Edge 30 Fusion does not sacrifice hardware power much. It is powered by last year’s Android flagship chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+, so you can expect exceptional performance in gaming as well as everyday use. You can choose between 8 to 12 GB RAM and 128/256/512 GB storage options.

Its screen is a 6.55-inch 1080p OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, the same as the Edge 30 Ultra. The camera setup includes a 50MP 1/1.55″ wide shooter, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Battery capacity is rated at 4,400 mAh with 68W fast charging. This can fill up the phone to 50% in only 10 minutes.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has a starting price of €600 in Europe.

Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ CPU: Octa-core (1×2.99 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (1×2.99 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Adreno 660

Adreno 660 OS : Android 12

: Android 12 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.55″ OLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution; 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1B colors

: Memory : RAM : 8 GB, 12 GB Internal : 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB Card slot : No

: Camera : Rear (Triple) : 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.55″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS

13 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm, AF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front : 32 MP

: Colors: Neptune Blue, Cosmic Grey, Solar Gold, Aurora White

Neptune Blue, Cosmic Grey, Solar Gold, Aurora White Fingerprint sensor: Under-display

Under-display Battery : 4,400 mAh, 68W fast charging

: 4,400 mAh, 68W fast charging Price: €600

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Motorola Edge 30 Neo is the most affordable phone in the series. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC and has a 6.28-inch OLED screen at 120Hz and 1080p resolution. There is a 64MP primary camera at the back with OIS alongside a 13MP ultrawide unit. The tiny punch-hole front camera is a 32MP shooter and there is a 4,020 mAh battery onboard with 68W fast charging.

It will launch over the upcoming days for a starting price of €370.

Specifications