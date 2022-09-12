All You Need to Know About KP Digital Internship Program

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) has invited applications from KP domicile holders for the Digital Internship Program.

Successful candidates will work in different software houses in Peshawar for six months and will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 30,000.

Here is all you need to about KPITB’s Digital Internship Program:

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must:

Have a domicile of KP including the merged tribal districts

Be aged between 18 and 35 years on deadline day

Academic Requirements

Applicants must have 16 years or equivalent education in IT, Computer Science, Software Engineering, or any other ICT-related field.

Those who have graduated in the last three years are also eligible. Those who are fresh graduates can also apply by submitting a course completion certificate.

Ineligibility Criteria

Applicants who have:

Post-qualification work experience

Already availed KPITB’s Digital Internship Program

Other Details

Successful candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 30,000. The duration of the internship will be six months while the last date to apply is 1 October.

Interested candidates can apply for the KPITB’s Digital Internship Program at Assami Online Job Platform.