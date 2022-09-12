HEC Takes Notice of DPT Program Admission Criteria’s Violation

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has taken strict notice of the violation of criteria by universities and affiliated colleges for admissions to the Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program.

The development comes after the HEC found that many universities and affiliated colleges across the country had been granting candidates admissions to DPT programs against the prescribed admission criteria.

Students having at least 60% marks in Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exams (Pre-Medical/Health Sciences/Applied Sciences/ Basic Medical Sciences or equivalent) are eligible for admission to the DPT program under the HEC’s prescribed criteria.

Students having less than 60% marks in the above-mentioned subject groups or those belonging to HSSC I.Com or Arts subject groups are ineligible for admission to the DPT program.

Speaking in this regard, Deputy Director Curriculum HEC, Hidayatullah Kasi, said that HEC had amended the admission criteria for the DPT program in June this year.

Last month, the HEC warned the universities not to offer undergraduate degree programs involving clinical applications without its permission.

The commission had also revised the name of Bachelor of Eastern Medicine and Surgery to Bachelor of Eastern Medicine in order to avoid the misuse of the term ‘Surgery’ in practice.