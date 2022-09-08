UK Announces 75 Scholarships for Pakistani Students

The British High Commission has announced multiple scholarships for Pakistani students to mark the 75 years of relationship between Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK).

According to details, the British High Commission announced 75 scholarships during an event held in Lahore. Out of 75 scholarships, 63 will be offered under the Chevening Scholarship Program and 12 under the GREAT Scholarship Program.

ALSO READ Pakistani Students Start Returning to China Under New Visa Policy

Like all UK scholarships, the British High Commission will ensure gender equality in the award. At least half of these scholarships will be awarded to female students.

Punjab’s Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas, and UK Representative to Punjab, Alex Ballinger, attended the event as chief guests along with other notable dignitaries.

ALSO READ HEC Invites Experts to Assess the Quality of Research in Pakistan

Addressing the event, Alex Ballinger said that these 75 scholarships will play a central role in enabling Pakistan to rebuild following the devastation wreaked by the recent floods.

Ballinger also assured complete support to the victims of the most devastating floods in Pakistan’s history and added the UK stands with Pakistan in this difficult time.