Govt Announces Scholarships Worth Rs. 45 Million for Minority Students

The Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced scholarships for students belonging to minority communities.

According to details, the Ministry has also allocated Rs. 45 million for the scholarships that will be awarded during FY2022-23.

Minority students from primary to university level having secured a minimum of 50% marks in annual exams and a monthly family income less than Rs. 50,000 are eligible for the scholarships.

Banks accounts are a must for smooth transaction of scholarship funds. Students under 18 years of age can either open minor bank accounts or joint bank accounts with their parents.

Students are required to send the application forms along with required documents to the Ministry before 6 October. Required documents include attested copies of CNIC/NADRA B-Form, mark sheets/DMCs/progress reports of last annual exams.

In the case of the semester system, students must submit attested copies of mark sheets of the last two semesters. In the case of the GPA system, attested copies of evaluation sheets are required.

Incomplete applications will not be entertained and will be rejected straight away. On the other hand, students already entitled to financial assistance, stipends, or scholarships from other sources are ineligible for these scholarships.