PTA and NEPRA Sign MoU for Collaboration in Multiple Areas

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for information sharing, cooperation, coordination, and capacity building of professionals in a ceremony held at PTA Headquarters.

Director General (Admin/HR) NEPRA Naveed Illahi Sheikh signed the MOU on behalf of NEPRA. Chairman PTA Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa HI (M), Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi, and senior officers from NEPRA and PTA were present during the signing ceremony.

The areas of collaboration include establishing a coordination mechanism that would enable smooth working relations for the digitalization of networks, specifically in the areas of cyber security, the transition towards Smart Grids and Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) programs, provision of Power-to-Community through telecom infrastructure in rural sites, alternate energy solutions, power tariff for the telecom sector and knowledge sharing regarding optimum use of future technologies and other latest developments.

The MoU also includes a capacity-building program on the experience and knowledge available to both organizations and conducting sessions/ discussion forums/training on relevant issues and technological advancements.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman PTA said that the regulator is working to ensure that citizens have access to high-quality ICT services and benefits from ubiquitous coverage, especially in far-flung areas of the country. To maintain better connectivity nationwide, collaboration with NEPRA is very important for an uninterrupted power supply.

Chairman NEPRA also shed light on the first ever cyber security drive focusing on information technology and operation technology which has been started to protect and safeguard the multi-billion dollar assets of Pakistan’s power sector.

In addition to that, the chairman said he has placed an immense focus on bringing about a tech revolution in the power sector by initiating work at the regulatory front related to blockchain technology, artificial technology, smart grids, and EVs.