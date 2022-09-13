FBR Chairman Directs to Improve Compliance With Currency Declaration Regime at Airports

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmed Tuesday directed the FBR Member Customs (Operations) to improve compliance with the currency declaration regime at airports in coordination with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Airlines, and Immigration Authorities.

A top FBR official told ProPakistani that the meeting, held at FBR House, was attended by the relevant members of the board.

FBR member informed that the mandatory requirement for passengers coming into Pakistan and bringing currency and/or negotiable instruments was notified by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) more than 10 years ago vide notification no. F.E.1/2012-SB dated 16th June 2012. This requirement came into force on 1st July 2012.

Subsequently, in order to widen the scope of declaration to include gold jewellery, precious stones, and other prohibited/restricted goods, Pakistan Customs also introduced a comprehensive “Customs Declaration Form for passengers, which was notified vide SRO 689(I)/2019 dated 29th June 2019. These rules cover both incoming and outgoing passengers.

These requirements for declaration are in line with international standards and the best practices adopted by most of the countries in the world. The passengers can make the declaration either manually at the customs counter or electronically in the customs system. In order to increase awareness among international passengers, Pakistan Customs has been collaborating with the CAA, airlines, and immigration authorities to improve its outreach to both departing and arriving passengers. As a result, compliance has been steadily increasing.

FBR has further reiterated that the currency declaration regime for all international passengers has been in place for more than a decade rather than being recently introduced on account of any recent FATF review requirements.