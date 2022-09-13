Pakistan at Risk of its Worst Dengue Epidemic After Historic Monsoon Floods

Pakistan is under threat of its most severe outbreak of dengue as the number of reported cases continues to rise.

The number of registered dengue cases in Rawalpindi and Islamabad has risen to 1,542, while Karachi is reporting hundreds of new cases every day.

The federal Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, revealed at a press conference in Islamabad on Monday, that the outbreak of water and vector-borne diseases, including dengue and cholera, are hindering Sindh’s flood relief and rescue operations where several areas are still in danger of flooding due to the overflowing of the Indus River and the Manchhar Lake.

She said, “We are expediting our efforts to provide medicines and medics to the 81 calamity-hit flood-affected districts”.

Meanwhile, the twin cities are also undergoing a health crisis as their major hospitals are working at full capacity. Health experts advise the citizens to strictly follow preventive measures as this may be the only way to contain a full-scale outbreak in the next few weeks.

As per epidemiological data, this situation is going to escalate in a week or so if the concerned government authorities fail to control the transmission of the dengue virus again.

Note that in almost all dengue fever outbreaks in Pakistan, it was a dip in temperatures in the first week of December that caused the outbreak to cease, rather than the efforts of the concerned authorities.