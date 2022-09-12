Endoscopy Equipment Procured by PIMS Non-Functional Due to Lack of Funds, Trained Staff

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has procured endoscopy equipment. However, due to a lack of trained staff and insufficient funds, it could not be made functional.

This was revealed before the Senate’s Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination which paid an official visit to PIMS.

The senate body, led by chairman committee senator Dr. Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, inspected the health facilities provided to the general public in different departments including cardiac, child care, mother and outpatient department (OPD), and dermatology. The committee also toured the construction site of the project ‘200 Bed Emergency’ which currently consists of 160 beds and is due to be completed in 2024.

Dean PIMS Dr. Rizwan Taj apprised the committee that the population of Islamabad is on the rise and there is a dire need to build emergency blocks in different hospitals on the model of project ‘200 Bed Emergency’ to cater to the health-related needs of the city.

The members remarked that the facilities provided in the hospital are not up to standard and advised the head of departments to submit a list of problems and hurdles that they are facing so the committee could help in resolving them.

While deliberating on the dentistry facility of the hospital, the senate body was told that the outdoor facility is functional and provides treatment to the public at a minimal cost. Senator Bahramand Khan said that the dentistry facility should be free of cost for the public. Officials of PIMS informed that dentistry is paid even in military hospitals and the fee charged at PIMS is nothing compared to what private hospitals charge. The chair directed the officials to submit details of charges before the committee.

The matter of vacant posts in PIMS hospital was also discussed. Senator Bahramand Khan informed that 780 posts are vacant and to enhance the performance of the hospital these posts must be filled. Senator Dr. Humayun Mohmand directed the officials to expedite the recruitment process for the vacant posts.

The Senate body comprised Senator Fawzia Arshad, Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Rubina Khalid, Senator Bahramand Tangi, and Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen.