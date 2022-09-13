Stolen Bentley Case’s Bail Cancellation Request Dismissed by Lahore High Court

Last week, reports of a stolen Bentley Mulsanne’s recovery from Pakistan took the internet by storm. According to details, the car was stolen from the UK and recovered in DHA, Karachi.

A recent report suggests that Lahore High Court (LHC), on Monday, rejected the suspect’s bail cancellation plea. Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi gave the reserved verdict on a petition from a Karachi Collectorate of Customs (KCC) official for the cancellation of the protective bail of KDA Officers Society resident Navaid Yamin.

ALSO READ Government ‘Relieves’ MNAs by Exempting Them From Toll Taxes

The petitioner’s attorney stated that KCC had filed a case against Yamin and others for the illegal sale, purchase, and registration of the car. He requested that the LHC cancel the protective bail of the accused until September 15.

Justice Rizvi denied the petition and told the KCC official to reach out to Karachi High Court (KHC) to seek protective bail cancellation.

Case Details

According to a previous report, a Bulgarian envoy stationed in Islamabad had imported the luxury limo from the UK in 2019. The car was registered in the name of H. E. Aleksandar Borisov Parashkevov.

The excise department has arrested Jameel Shafi and broker Naveed Bilwani, who have nominated Navaid Yamin and another unnamed individual as the key perpetrators.

ALSO READ Karachi Launches New Route For People’s Bus Service

The customs department had tried to seize the vehicle once before but failed due to intervention from the Bulgarian embassy, which stated:

Navaid Yamin was the service staff of the mission since 2019 in terms of Act IX of 1972 Diplomatic and Consular Privileges Act, 1972. He [Yamin] is providing all kind of services to our mission at Islamabad including but not limited to importation of Diplomatic Goods from abroad and is rendering such services at our mission. Being service staff we have allowed him to use our vehicle i.e. Mulsanne V8.

The story is still developing as KCC continues to seek action against the suspect.